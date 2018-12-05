Former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis Confirmed as AC Milan's New Chief Executive

Former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis has been confirmed in his new role as AC Milan's Chief Executive, following a board meeting on Wednesday morning.

It was revealed that the 54-year-old had left his post in north London on September 18th, with Milan his mooted destination. In recent weeks, the South African-born Greek businessman has been visiting Milanello, the Rossoneri's famous training ground, as well as meeting Gennaro Gattuso and his players for the first time.

BREAKING: Ivan Gazidis confirmed as @acmilan's new chief executive in board meeting today #SSN pic.twitter.com/ru5hpVvblH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 5, 2018

And, as reported by Sky Sports, Gazidis is now ready to officially begin his tenure at Milan. As at Arsenal, he will focus mainly on the economic side of the club, with the footballing side of things left to sporting director Leonardo Araujo and sporting strategy and development director Paulo Maldini.

As per the Milanese newspaper Corriere della Sera, and the digital reporting of Calciomercato, the executive will attempt to replicate what he did with the Gunners, with his focus on consistently reaching the Champions League rather than winning at all costs.

His salary will be an estimated €4m per year, and his contract with the Serie A club is due to run until June 30th, 2020.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Milan, who currently sit fourth in the league, will face Torino this weekend in Serie A, before taking on Olympiacos in their final Europa League group stage clash. As it stands, they are second in that table, but will need at least a draw to confirm their progression to the knockout stage.

