Former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis Confirmed as AC Milan's New Chief Executive

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis has been confirmed in his new role as AC Milan's Chief Executive, following a board meeting on Wednesday morning. 

It was revealed that the 54-year-old had left his post in north London on September 18th, with Milan his mooted destination. In recent weeks, the South African-born Greek businessman has been visiting Milanello, the Rossoneri's famous training ground, as well as meeting Gennaro Gattuso and his players for the first time. 

And, as reported by Sky Sports, Gazidis is now ready to officially begin his tenure at Milan. As at Arsenal, he will focus mainly on the economic side of the club, with the footballing side of things left to sporting director Leonardo Araujo and sporting strategy and development director Paulo Maldini. 

As per the Milanese newspaper Corriere della Sera, and the digital reporting of Calciomercato, the executive will attempt to replicate what he did with the Gunners, with his focus on consistently reaching the Champions League rather than winning at all costs. 

His salary will be an estimated €4m per year, and his contract with the Serie A club is due to run until June 30th, 2020.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Milan, who currently sit fourth in the league, will face Torino this weekend in Serie A, before taking on Olympiacos in their final Europa League group stage clash. As it stands, they are second in that table, but will need at least a draw to confirm their progression to the knockout stage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)