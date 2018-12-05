Luka Modric Reveals How Arsenal Rejection Spurred Him on to Become the World's Best

Luka Modric ended a fairytale 2018 by winning the Ballon d'Or earlier this week, and the Croatian star has revealed that it was rejection early in his career from a Premier League club that proved to be the catalyst for this success.

The Croatian star has stated that he was rejected by Arsenal prior to his move to Tottenham Hotspur over a decade ago.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Modric could have been wearing the red of north London had the Arsenal manager taken a chance on the Croatian, but insists that this rejection spurred him on to become one of the best players in the world.



The Daily Express reported: "I took Wenger's rejection as a new hurdle to overcome. That was his opinion on me at that moment.“



Modric was one of the most impressive players at the World Cup in the summer, he captained Croatia to the final and also picked up the Golden Ball in Russia for best player of the tournament.

He has also enjoyed a trophy laden season with Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League for a fourth time. Modric also stated that he wants to end his career at the Bernabeu after enjoying his spell in Spain.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I have two years left and hopefully one more. The club show me a lot of affection and I'd like to retire at Real Madrid.”