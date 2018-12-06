Bournemouth Midfielder Lewis Cook Out for Up to 9 Months After Rupturing Knee Ligament

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Bournemouth have confirmed that midfielder Lewis Cook is set for up to nine months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during the Tuesday night clash with Huddersfield.

Cook was able to complete the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 Cherries win, but was assessed by the club's medical staff after the game. Scans that were subsequently carried out on Wednesday revealed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the player's right knee.

"We are all devastated for Lewis. It is a huge blow to a very talented player who has been a very important part of our side over the last 18 months," manager Eddie Howe said.

"But Lewis is a strong character who only has to look around our dressing room for inspiration of how an injury like this is merely a setback and to know that he can come back better than ever.

"He will have the full support and love of everyone at the club throughout the next few months as he receives the very best treatment and rehabilitation possible."

Bournemouth have loosely estimated that Cook will be out of action for anything from six months up to nine months. It almost certainly rules him out of the rest of the 2018/19 season, with a possible nine month absence pointing to return to fitness in September.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Cook, who was on the standby list for England's World Cup squad after making his debut in March of this year, has been involved in 13 of Bournemouth's 15 Premier League games this season. More importantly, he has started eight of the last nine and will be sorely missed.

Bournemouth are back in action on Saturday when they host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)