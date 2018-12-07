Atletico Madrid Line Up Move for Maxi Gomez Amid Concerns Over Diego Costa's Fitness

December 07, 2018

Atletico Madrid have identified Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez as a replacement for Diego Costa, whose injury issues appear to be plaguing him once again.

Costa, who enjoyed a strong return to the Spanish capital last season, has already missed seven games in all competitions this season due to injury and will be out for a further three months after surgery on his foot. 

The Spaniard has only scored once in La Liga so far, and the poor form of Nikola Kalinic has meant that Diego Simeone has very little in the way of back up to Antoine Griezmann. Costa has the quality, but there are serious questions over whether he can stay fit.

According to Marca, this has forced Atletico's hand somewhat, and it's understood that having studied the market, the club have identified Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez as a possibly replacement for Costa.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan has been in scintillating form this season, bagging seven goals and contributing four assists in just 12 La Liga appearances, It's been reported previously that Celta have rejected offers for the forward from Premier League clubs, but this is the first time their resolve will be tested by a domestic rival.

However if Atletico are to pursue a deal, they'll need to reduce their wage costs - the club have already hit their La Liga imposed limit of €293m. 

It's understood Gomez is a priority though, meaning the likes of Kalinic and Gelson Martins could be on their way out of the capital after failing to settle.

