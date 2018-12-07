Club President Confirms Shoya Nakajima Is '80% at Wolves' Ahead of £17m Move

Portimonense president Rodiney Sampaio has confirmed that Japanese winger Shoya Nakajima's move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers is nearing completion.





Since achieving promotion to the Premier League, Wolves have invested heavily in their squad, bringing in the likes of Adama Traore and Rui Patricio. However, after an unconvincing start to the season, they are reportedly keen on Portimonense winger Nakajima, who has racked up five goals and four assists for the Portuguese side this season.

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

Speaking to Portuguese radio station Radio Renascenca, Sampaio confirmed that negotiations with Wolves are close to being concluded. He said: "There has been a conversation, but it is not yet 100% finalised, but it is possible already in January.





"What is at issue is the payment of the entire termination clause or not, so it has not been finished. Nakajima is 80% at Wolverhampton."





Nakajima has emerged as one of the division's most exciting talents since moving to Portimonense on loan in 2017. After a string of impressive performances, Portimonense opted to sign the Japanese winger from FC Tokyo on a permanent basis.





In his 44 appearances for the club, Nakajima has contributed 15 goals and 17 assists, and the likes of Manchester United, Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund have all reportedly expressed an interest in the winger. However, Wolves are seemingly leading the race for the Japan international, and they could complete the move as early as January.





Sampaio admitted that Portimonense will miss Nakajima's impressive performances, saying: "It's a great sporting loss for us. Nakajima is a great player, he has adapted very well to Portimonense.

Masterpress/GettyImages

"We'll all regret his departure, the squad but also the fans. It turns out we had no chance of holding him."





Nakajima made his international debut for Japan in March but, after just two appearances, was not included in the country's World Cup squad. However, since Japan's elimination from the tournament, he has made a further four appearances, racking up one goal and three assists.