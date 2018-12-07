Dejan Lovren Set to Miss Bournemouth Match as Liverpool Defensive Worries Deepen

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Jurgen Klopp is facing a defensive headache ahead of Liverpool's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday as he confirmed Dejan Lovren will miss the trip to the South Coast.

Joe Gomez, who has started alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre back in most of Liverpool's games this season, suffered a leg fracture in the Reds' win at Burnley on Wednesday, ruling him out of action for six weeks.

Now Klopp has confirmed that Lovren, who has been absent from Liverpool's last two matchday squads, is recovering after a concussion and will not be able to deputise for Gomez at the Vitality Stadium.

“No, he will not be available,” said Klopp, quoted by Liverpool's official website. “He got a knock last week and got a concussion. He is still not able to play.”

Joel Matip is likely to start consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since March, having played the full 90 minutes at Turf Moor.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of Andy Robertson, who missed the Burnley game with a knock. Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to come back into the team at right back with Nathaniel Clyne still sidelined.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are expected to return to the starting lineup as well after making an impact off the bench against Burnley, but Sadio Mane is still unfit to play.

"Sadio is now out [at Melwood] and tries to run [for the] first time," added Klopp.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"That doesn’t sound like he will be ready for tomorrow. Hopefully he can finish the programme today we did for him."

Liverpool head to Bournemouth looking for a fifth consecutive win, but only Manchester United and Arsenal have won at the Vitality Stadium this season.

