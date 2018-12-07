Frenkie De Jong Rules Out January Transfer & Insists Nothing Has Been Agreed Amid PSG Speculation

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong has dismissed rumours that he has already agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he will not leave Ajax in January.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has established himself as one of Europe's hottest prospects. His future has been the subject of much speculation, with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona all said to be keen the youngster. Reports in the Netherlands had earlier suggested De Jong had agreed a £70m move to PSG, but it appears that is not the case.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, De Jong confirmed the rumours were not true. He said: "There is no deal. Nothing has been decided yet. I would not be able to make a decision now. In the winter I will not leave anyway."


His agent, Ali Dursun, reinforced De Jong's standpoint. He added: "Frenkie is guaranteed to stay with Ajax until the summer and I can not say anything about it."

Despite these rumours, Spanish outlet AS claim that Barcelona are not concerned about their chances of signing De Jong. The report claims that Barcelona are determined to win the race for the Dutchman's signature, and they are prepared for these sorts of stories.

Both PSG and Manchester City are said to be able to offer De Jong a higher wage than Barcelona, but the Catalan side feel they have what it takes to persuade De Jong to choose Barcelona ahead of their competition.

A source involved with the club is quoted as saying: "We have peace of mind in that sense, we continue working as before, calmly and knowing what steps to take."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

De Jong has made 22 appearances for Ajax this season, including four outings in the Champions League. He has featured as both a central midfielder and centre-back, and has attracted the interest of several of Europe's biggest sides as a result of his impressive ability to dictate the tempo of games.

Barcelona are believed to view De Jong as the long-term successor to Sergio Busquets, as the pair share a similar skill set. However, with numerous side's interested in De Jong's signature, this certainly has the potential to develop into an incredibly eventful transfer saga. 

