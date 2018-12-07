Jorge Mendes Blasts 'Totally Untrue' Talk Over Jose Mourinho Leaving Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has no intention of leaving Old Trafford and the club remain happy with him. That is the insistence of agent Jorge Mendes, who has responded to the growing speculation that his client could be without a job within a few months.

United have endured a disastrous season in 2018/19 and rumour has it that the club is able to sack Mourinho with reduced compensation if he fails to get Champions League qualification.

That has been added to by further gossip that United would be willing to throw £40m in the direction of Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham in summer in an attempt to release the esteemed Argentine from his long-term contract with the north London club.

But the Daily Telegraph has been passed a 'rare' short statement from Mendes in which the super agent has described any suggestions that Mourinho could leave Old Trafford any sooner than the end of his current contract in 2020 as 'totally untrue'.

"There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It's totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him," Mendes said.

"He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone has also waded in, declaring in a tweet that there has been 'no contact' between United and Tottenham over Pochettino.

To underline, there has been no contact between Man Utd and Tottenham over Pochettino. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 7, 2018

It is worth noting that there had not actually been reports of any 'contact' between the two clubs. There also doesn't necessarily have to have been contact between the clubs for the journalist behind the aforementioned Pochettino story to have learned that United hold alleged interest in the 46-year-old and £40m might be what they are willing to spend to get him.

The easiest way for Mourinho to dampen the speculation about his future in Manchester is by guiding his team to a win when they face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday and ending a run of four consecutive games without victory.