Real Madrid Submit 23-Man Squad to Feature in Club World Cup

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari has confirmed his squad for this year's Club World Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates this month.

Los Blancos' domestic campaign hasn't been a smooth ride since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The club have suffered numerous embarrassing results and sacked Julen Lopetegui before the end of October, bringing in Solari to replace him.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Argentinian has seen an upturn in results, guiding his side to three wins in four games, despite the obvious improvement, the side from the capital still sit in fifth, five points behind leaders Barcelona.

Solari's squad has now been released for the Club World Cup, via Marca, and there are a few surprises.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla.





Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Sergio Reguilon.





Midfielders: Casemiro, Marcos Llorente, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde.





Forwards: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Mariano, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior.

Both Nacho and Casemiro are surprise inclusions in the squad, with both still carrying injuries. Casemiro hasn't featured for Los Blancos since November 11th and Nacho is still suffering from an MCL injury.

Solari appears to be confident that both will be fit for the tournament though. The Argentinian has also opted against bringing defender Jesus Vallejo, despite the youngster being in need of minutes for his development.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Real will be looking to clinch the Club World Cup four the fourth time in their history, they'll be facing the likes of Guadalajara and Kashima Antlers at the tournament in the UAE.