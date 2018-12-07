Sergi Canos Reveals Why He 'Regretted' Joining Liverpool & How it Changed His Career

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Sergi Canos has revealed his dream move to Liverpool back in 2013 ended up being anything but - however claims the experience was a turning point in his career.

The Spanish winger's move to Merseyside from Barcelona proved tough for the then 16-year-old, stating he often regretted the decision, citing cultural differences as a key factor.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Speaking to INews, the 21-year-old said: "I wouldn’t change anything in my life, anything, but I did regret the first six months at Liverpool. ‘Why? Why did I come here?!’


“But now, I am so glad. Liverpool made me into a man and showed me what football was.

“I came from a community of 100 kids and everyone was friends. You naturally had problems with some people, but everyone was friends. I came to Liverpool and I could feel ‘This guy from Spain has come to take my position’ from those who have played for Liverpool for a long time."

He went on to hint towards a weak understanding of English as a reason for his failure to set in at the Reds after his move from Barcelona.

“First of all, I didn’t want to take anyone’s position, I just wanted to enjoy it and to be happy, but I could feel that they were not as comfortable with me," he added.

"When I knew more English and could communicate better, I was more integrated into the group.” 

His first and only senior appearance for Liverpool came on the final day of the 2015/16 season, coming on as a late substitute. He left the club to join Norwich for a fee rumoured to have been around £2.5m, but failed to nail down a regular starting role.

Now at Brentford, the player once tipped for greatness is enjoying his football once again, having scored three goals in 18 appearances this term in his third full season with the Bees:

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

“You can’t compare England to anywhere, it has something different, I am really attached to the atmosphere and when we play on Saturday, on the Sunday I’m already looking to the next Saturday," he added.

"It’s the feeling of football, that’s why a lot of players from Spain want to come here."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)