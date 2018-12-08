Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Immortalises Goal Celebration With Brand New Tattoo

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has immortalised his goal celebration by getting a tattoo of it on his neck ahead of this weekend's match against rivals Espanyol.

Suarez is famous for the celebration, which sees him kiss his ring figure in tribute to his wife, his wrist - where he has a tattoo of his daughter's name, then three of his fingers in tribute to his children.

The Uruguayan - who has got plenty of use out of the celebration throughout the years - shared a video on his Instagram, showing him getting a tattoo of the celebration on his neck.

Suarez will be part of the Barcelona side that plays host to Espanyol this weekend, as the Catalan giants look to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

Image by Scott Saunders

Whilst their start to the season hasn't been as smooth as in previous years, Barca still find themselves top of the tree, if only by one point. 

More important perhaps, is the five point lead they hold over rivals Real Madrid who sit in a lowly fifth position. Barca fans will be hoping they see a lot more of Suarez's celebration as the season progresses.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)