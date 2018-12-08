Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Immortalises Goal Celebration With Brand New Tattoo

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has immortalised his goal celebration by getting a tattoo of it on his neck ahead of this weekend's match against rivals Espanyol.

Suarez is famous for the celebration, which sees him kiss his ring figure in tribute to his wife, his wrist - where he has a tattoo of his daughter's name, then three of his fingers in tribute to his children.

The Uruguayan - who has got plenty of use out of the celebration throughout the years - shared a video on his Instagram, showing him getting a tattoo of the celebration on his neck.

Suarez will be part of the Barcelona side that plays host to Espanyol this weekend, as the Catalan giants look to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

Image by Scott Saunders

Whilst their start to the season hasn't been as smooth as in previous years, Barca still find themselves top of the tree, if only by one point.

More important perhaps, is the five point lead they hold over rivals Real Madrid who sit in a lowly fifth position. Barca fans will be hoping they see a lot more of Suarez's celebration as the season progresses.