Conor McNamara Waxes Lyrical Over 'Outrageous' Mohamed Salah Goal Against Bournemouth

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Despite having scored seven goals in 15 Premier League matches prior to Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth, Mohamed Salah's performances had been criticised. However, the Egyptian struck back in emphatic fashion against the Cherries with an exceptional hat-trick, with his third strike of the night drawing accolades from pundit Conor McNamara.

Having been played through on goal, Salah rounded Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic not once but twice, before toying with the defenders on the line and nonchalantly tapping the ball home. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking to BBC 5 Live about the goal, McNamara said, as reported by the Express“It’s a player full of confidence, to even attempt that.

“You go around the goalkeeper and he’s thinking hang on a minute, I’ve done it once, I’ll do it again. Jurgen Klopp with a huge fist bump of a celebration and Mo Salah with a hat-trick.

“Slice of luck about the first goal but the second and third were pure class.”

Salah now has 10 goals in 16 Premier League appearances this campaign and seems to be recapturing the form which propelled him to be the top goalscorer in the league last season. With the hectic festive fixtures now in full flow, this return to form couldn't have come at a better time for Klopp.

The Reds will go into the next gameweek at the top of the Premier League, having usurped Manchester City who fell to their first loss of the season against Chelsea on Saturday evening. The result means that Liverpool are now the only unbeaten side in this season's Premier League.

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

However, Liverpool's lead at the top of the table is slender as they sit just a point above a wounded City side, who will undoubtedly return to Premier League football with a bit between their teeth.

Klopp's side will be looking to make it six league wins in a row next Sunday against Manchester United, who dispatched Fulham 4-1 on Saturday. Despite the Red Devils' poor start to the season, they seem to have a knack of performing in the big games - just ask Chelsea and Arsenal. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)