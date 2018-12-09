Conor McNamara Waxes Lyrical Over 'Outrageous' Mohamed Salah Goal Against Bournemouth

Despite having scored seven goals in 15 Premier League matches prior to Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth, Mohamed Salah's performances had been criticised. However, the Egyptian struck back in emphatic fashion against the Cherries with an exceptional hat-trick, with his third strike of the night drawing accolades from pundit Conor McNamara.

Having been played through on goal, Salah rounded Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic not once but twice, before toying with the defenders on the line and nonchalantly tapping the ball home.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live about the goal, McNamara said, as reported by the Express: “It’s a player full of confidence, to even attempt that.

“You go around the goalkeeper and he’s thinking hang on a minute, I’ve done it once, I’ll do it again. Jurgen Klopp with a huge fist bump of a celebration and Mo Salah with a hat-trick.

“Slice of luck about the first goal but the second and third were pure class.”

Salah now has 10 goals in 16 Premier League appearances this campaign and seems to be recapturing the form which propelled him to be the top goalscorer in the league last season. With the hectic festive fixtures now in full flow, this return to form couldn't have come at a better time for Klopp.

The Reds will go into the next gameweek at the top of the Premier League, having usurped Manchester City who fell to their first loss of the season against Chelsea on Saturday evening. The result means that Liverpool are now the only unbeaten side in this season's Premier League.

However, Liverpool's lead at the top of the table is slender as they sit just a point above a wounded City side, who will undoubtedly return to Premier League football with a bit between their teeth.

Klopp's side will be looking to make it six league wins in a row next Sunday against Manchester United, who dispatched Fulham 4-1 on Saturday. Despite the Red Devils' poor start to the season, they seem to have a knack of performing in the big games - just ask Chelsea and Arsenal.