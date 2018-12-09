Joachim Low Confirms Manuel Neuer Will Be First Choice Germany Goalkeeper Until Euro 2020

Germany Manager Joachim Low has confirmed that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will keep his place as first choice shot stopper in the side until Euro 2020.

The national team have endured a torrid end to 2018. Disappointing performances saw Germany crash out of the World Cup, whilst they also suffered relegation from the UEFA Nations League. Many have suggested that the team must rebuild, calling for Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen to be given a chance to impress.

Low was asked by ZDF about the possibility of ter Stegen replacing Neuer, but insisted the Bayern goalkeeper will retain his place in the side. He is quoted by German outlet RP Online as saying: "[Ter Stegen] will certainly get his chance in the next year in games, he is on a very, very good level, has played outstanding.





"[But Neuer] is our captain and incredibly important to our players and the team, I do not want to detract from Marc's performance, but Manu will be number one by 2020."





Similar to Germany's struggles, Bayern have also endured a tumultuous start to the season. Several poor performances have seen the pressure increase on manager Niko Kovac, and Neuer has been one of many players who have struggled greatly.





He has conceded 18 goals in 14 league matches, and many have suggested that he is still feeling the effects of the foot injury which saw him miss 37 games for Bayern.





As a result, many have called for Barcelona's ter Stegen to be given a chance to impress for his country. He enjoyed an extended run in the starting lineup as Neuer was recovering from his foot injury. but returned to the substitutes bench once Neuer returned to fitness.

Following Euro 2016, Germany did not lose a match with ter Stegen in the team, but they tasted defeat on Neuer's return to the side - a 2-1 loss to Austria shortly before this summer's World Cup.

Neuer led the side during their World Cup and Nations League struggles, and seems set to retain his place in the team for the foreseeable future.