Ex-Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho Congratulates Salah on Hat-Trick as Pair Exchange Messages

Liverpool returned to the summit of the Premier League following a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth this weekend that saw the 'Egyptian King' rediscover his Midas touch in front of goal. He has now bagged ten league goals and is joint top-scorer in the league alongside Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Not bad for a one-season wonder.

Ex-Red's star Philippe Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January, is clearly still watching his former employers with interest and took notice of Salah's exploits at the weekend after reacting to an Instagram picture of Salah holding his deserved match-ball.





The Brazilian star commented on the picture with an 'applause and crown emoji', the crown being reference to Salah's nickname - the 'Egyptian King'. The beloved Egyptian wasted no time in replying clearly displaying his admiration for Barcelona's midfielder, sending his former team-mate three 'heart eyes emoji's'.

The messages adorned Coutinho to the Liverpool fans once more as his message received more than 12,000 'likes' - and many comments were posted wishing the Brazilian back to Anfield and supporters expressing how much they have missed watching the little magician.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

When Coutinho departed for Spain in January, Liverpool fans were slightly worried about where the club's goals were going to come from. However, Salah has filled the quota admirably and has made himself a hero on Merseyside. He recently scored his 50th goal for the club in record time - just 65 matches - and has truly won a place in the Kop's heart.