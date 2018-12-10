Gary Neville Says Raheem Sterling Previously Spoke to Him About 'Personal' Attacks From the Media

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Gary Neville has spoken on Sky Sports Monday Night Football about the abuse Raheem Sterling received during Euro 2016, as the forward spoke out last week about the unfair coverage of black players by newspapers.

On Monday Chelsea banned four home fans pending an investigation into alleged racial abuse of Sterling, with the incident sparking much debate about racial discrimination in football, prompting Sterling himself to speak out on Instagram about the incident and his thoughts about racial bias in the press. 

Speaking on Sky Sports MNF ahead of Everton vs Watford, Neville explained that it's something he saw first-hand with Sterling, as the Manchester City winger approached him to discuss the personal abuse he was receiving in 2016. 

"Raheem came to see me one on one in 2016," said Neville, who coached Sterling with England for four years.

"Pre-tournament, he was getting absolutely battered. He was getting so much stick. The fans and the media were onto him, asking so many questions about him. 

"He came to see me in the analysis room, and just started to download on me, asking why this was happening, why this was so personal. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"He accepted that he would get criticism and would be criticised as an England player, but it was so vicious and he felt so targeted, and he didn't know what to do about it. 

"Looking back, there was a tonal difference to the attacks he was getting compared to other players. Harry Kane was struggling at that tournament, and it was portrayed to be because he was on corners. 

"Raheem was having a difficult time, but that was because of other, more personal reasons. The language used towards him was difficult, and I don't think he could understand it."

Neville is among many high profile figures to speak out in support of Sterling, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also speaking out on the matter in his press conference prior to their Champions League clash with Napoli.

The football world, in general, has reacted positively to Sterling's comments, and shows of support for the 24-year-old have flooded in since he spoke out about the abuse he has received and negative coverage of black players in the media.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)