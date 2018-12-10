Jürgen Klopp Reveals the Vow He Made if Liverpool Fail to Progress Against Napoli in UCL Clash

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Jürgen Klopp has given Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli his word, that he will lead his side in congratulating them if they progress to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at Liverpool's expense.

The Reds face Napoli on Tuesday night in a vital match, and Klopp's side can only progress if they beat Carlo Ancelotti's men by a 1-0 scoreline or two clear goals. Meanwhile, the Italian Serie A club can go through by avoiding defeat, and a win at Red Star Belgrade will see PSG join them in successfully progressing from group C.

Klopp admitted that his side were not up to standard in their 1-0 loss to Napoli in the reverse fixture, but that Liverpool will be keen to use the Anfield atmosphere to their advantage in what should be a thrilling game.

"We were not good at Napoli so first of all we would like to show we are better than that," said Klopp, according to Teamtalk.

"So we also have to call again on Anfield, and they should help us because that’s a massive game, a really massive game.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Last year we did nearly everything to get qualified for that tournament again, because we had the final in the background but we also knew we had to do the job in the league.

"So now we have the chance with a specific result still to go through when this Champions League campaign so far was not really ours."

The Reds have yet again displayed great strength at home, where they are unbeaten in league and European competition but Klopp further admitted he hasn't been best impressed by their performances, however, he acknowledged that Napoli will still be wary of facing them at home.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"In the home games so far we weren’t quite so impressive. They know as well it will be tough, but they are strong and we need to be very strong," he said.

"We have to be on our toes on Tuesday night. It’s a big one, our people know that and I know they are already warming up."

The Liverpool boss added: "I believe people get what they deserve.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"So if we are good enough we will get the result we need and go through. And if not we’ll congratulate Napoli and Paris, that’s how it is."

