How to Watch Barcelona vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona vs. Tottenham in the Champions League group stage on Dec. 11.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 11, 2018

Tottenham is playing for its Champions League life when it faces Barcelona at Camp Nou in the final day of group play.

Tottenham enters the day ahead of Inter Milan for second place only on tiebreaker. A win will secure a berth in the last 16, but a draw or loss opens the door for Inter, should it secure a better result against PSV Eindhoven.

Barcelona has already secured first place in the group and is coming off of a commanding 4–0 win over Espanyol. In the earlier meeting between the two sides at Wembley Stadium, Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a 4-2 victory.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, UniMas

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

