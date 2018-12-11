Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Lifts Lid on Why He Willfully Shies Away From Limelight

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has insisted that he doesn't want to be considered anything more than just a footballer and is happy to stay out of the limelight, although he still enjoys successful moments as much as his teammates, even if isn't as openly expressive.

Kante shot to fame after winning the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016 and followed it up as the star behind Chelsea's triumph a year later. He then won the World Cup with France earlier this year and appeared too shy to join in with the celebrations.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I like to enjoy the moment with the boys, but not like some players who are more expressive - although I enjoy it as much as them," he told the latest edition of Chelsea's official magazine.

"When we (France) won the World Cup and the camera was moving across, some of the players knew that I don't like to have too much attention on me, so they pushed me forward and were singing," the 27-year-old explained.

"It was a good moment, and I hope I enjoyed it in the best way. I hope that some moments like this will come again, because it was really exceptional."

Despite his meteoric rise since moving to England, Kante has acquired a reputation for great humility. He drives a low-key car, he recently had dinner, played FIFA 19 and watched Match of the Day with a group of football fans he met at a mosque, while the 'Football Leaks' scandal bizarrely painted him in a positive light after it revealed him having rejected the chance to receive payments through an off-shore company to avoid paying tax on some of his earnings.

"I play football and I want to be considered as a footballer," insisted Kante.

"I don't want people paying too much attention about what I am outside of football, what I'm doing, and asking: 'Who is N'Golo?' Just consider me as a footballer, you don't need to look too much at this and say: 'Oh, he's like this, he's like this, he's like this.'

"Ask me about my football, and not too much else. I just want to be a player among the players.

"I am how I am. I cannot explain it well, but I don't feel the nicest person, on the football pitch or in life, I'm just myself. If I win, I win and if I lose, I lose, but I always try to give my best in any competition. That's not because I'm nice or something. I'm just myself."