Liverpool's Champions League fate is on the line on Tuesday when the team hosts Napoli at Anfield for the final match in Group C play.

Liverpool sits third in Group C standings and is three points behind Napoli and two behind PSG. The team will be looking to capitalize on a 4–0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Liverpool must earn a 1–0 win on Tuesday or win by at least two goals to advance to the knockout stage.

Napoli's path to the knockout stage is simple: avoid defeat and qualify. The team sits at first place in group standings with nine points, just one ahead of PSG. Carlo Ancelotti's side is unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions and has won three straight, their latest a 4–0 win over Frosinone on Saturday. Napoli will look to continue that trend on Tuesday to secure a spot in the last 16.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

