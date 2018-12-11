How to Watch Liverpool vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Liverpool face Napoli in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Dec. 11.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 11, 2018

Liverpool's Champions League fate is on the line on Tuesday when the team hosts Napoli at Anfield for the final match in Group C play.

Liverpool sits third in Group C standings and is three points behind Napoli and two behind PSG. The team will be looking to capitalize on a 4–0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Liverpool must earn a 1–0 win on Tuesday or win by at least two goals to advance to the knockout stage. 

Napoli's path to the knockout stage is simple: avoid defeat and qualify. The team sits at first place in group standings with nine points, just one ahead of PSG. Carlo Ancelotti's side is unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions and has won three straight, their latest a 4–0 win over Frosinone on Saturday. Napoli will look to continue that trend on Tuesday to secure a spot in the last 16.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)