Romelu Lukaku Reveals Discussions With Jose Mourinho About Lack of 'Intensity' & How He Can Improve

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he has had discussions with manager Jose Mourinho regarding his role at the club, and believes his intensity was lacking during a slump in his form.

After failing to score in the Premier League since the middle of September, a 12-match drought, Lukaku now has two goals in three league games, and is looking to kick on from the club's recent 4-1 dispatching of Fulham at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the forward was asked whether the criticism of him during that dry period had affected him, but he decried: "No, no, not really.

"I think I just need to keep working hard. Me and the manager had good conversations in the last couple of days, where really he told me what he wanted from me.

"I know from my side I have to do better, and I just keep looking forward and improving, trying to add into my game and help the team to win."

Those chats seemed to centre around the Belgian's attitude and physical presence on the pitch, with the 25-year-old conceding his issues: "Not enough intensity. I played with not enough aggression, I think.

"[Against Fulham] I think I played with intensity like everybody else did. For me, I was happy to play at a decent level again and now it's all about improving and continuing on a consistent basis."

Lukaku also revealed that he had bulked up for his national team at the World Cup, and that this had adversely affected him upon returning to club duty. He confirmed: "(I added) a little bit of muscle.

"It was at the World Cup. I just felt great and I think I played great over there, and then when I came back it is a different type of style.

"When you are in the Premier League, I cannot play with the same amount of muscle as international football here in the Premier League. That was something that when I came back I knew straightaway 'I cannot play in this style like this.'"

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Manchester United man also admitted his general exertions at Russia had played a part in his malaise: "After the World Cup, I think I really was a bit tired. But, you know, I had the same thing in 2014 after the World Cup when I came back to Everton I was really in a slump after the World Cup.

"So, now I think I am in a decent level again and ready to go again."