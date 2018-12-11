'Sensational': Twitter Reacts as Mohamed Salah Fires Liverpool into UCL Knockout Stages

Mohamed Salah doesn't turn up in the big games for Liverpool. We've heard that line time and time again since the Egyptian started going goal crazy at Anfield last season, with his 32 strikes in the Premier League and 44 in all competitions last season clearly not enough to please everybody.

To be fair, he has gone missing occasionally.

Needing to realistically beat Napoli to have any chance of advancing through to the last 16, the Reds' needed their talismanic figure to step up and show his quality in order to prevent the Premier League leaders from crashing out at the first hurdle.

Anfield erupts! 



The man for the big occasion does it again!



Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool 1-0 up against Napoli  pic.twitter.com/H3j0Qoj6mO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2018

Fear not though Liverpool fans, as when it really mattered tonight on the Champions League stage, Salah stepped up and delivered when he was needed most.

Matched up against the colossal Kalidou Koulibaly, Salah, you'd have thought, really had his work cut out for him this evening.

And so it proved for much of the evening, as the £90m rated Senegalese centre-half showed the world exactly why he has suitors vying for his signature from all around Europe. Crucially though, there was one moment where Salah would get the better of him.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Receiving the ball in his favoured inside right channel, he shrugged off the tame attentions of Mario Rui, before a swift drop off the shoulder left Koulibaly flat footed and groping at thin air.

His neat finish, admittedly past a desperately poor David Ospina, ended up being the game winning goal.

Needless to say, Twitter was full of praise for King Mo once more.