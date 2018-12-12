Carlo Ancelotti Has 'No Regrets' Despite Napoli's Champions League Exit After Liverpool Defeat

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has pledged to use the 'disappointment' from their Champions League elimination in the Europa League, as he insisted he has no regrets about his side's performance in the group stages.

Napoli put in a surprisingly lacklustre performance as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, in what was a make or break night on Tuesday. 

The result means that Ancelotti's side have failed to progress to the knockout stages of Europe's top competition and will drop into the Europa League, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal. 

Ancelotti told Sky Sports (as quoted by CalcioMercato): “We need to accept the verdict, we are so sorry. We had the chances to go through but we didn’t do anything different from the expectations.


"We were close and we are embittered now. But we’ll take this disappointment into the Europa League even though it’s less important than the Champions League.”

Despite the poor performance, Ancelotti maintained he had no regrets after the loss to Liverpool.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He explained: “I thought Liverpool would score two goals if they had to score two. The thing is, we had to score one goal. I have no regrets.


"Di Maria scored against us in the final minutes but we also scored in the stoppage time against Liverpool. We did what we had to, we fought until the very last minute of the group stage and that’s already a kind of win."

Needing only a point to progress, substitute Arkadiusz Milik had a golden opportunity to equalise and send Napoli into the last 16 when the ball dropped to him in the 92nd minute. However, the Polish striker's effort was saved miraculously by Alisson.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking about the heart-wrenching incident, Ancelotti said: "He stopped the ball very well, there is nothing I can tell my guys, they did everything I wanted. Honestly, we did all we could. We are sorry and motivated, we’ll use this motivation in Europa League.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)