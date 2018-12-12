Virgil Van Dijk Claims Screams at Henderson During Napoli Win Are a 'Sign of a Good Team'

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has said he had no choice but to shout at Jordan Henderson and explained that it's a sign of a good team, after being pictured giving his teammate an earful in Tuesday's win over Napoli.

The towering centre-back shone again for his side as they held on to claim all three points in their group stage match and progress through to the Champions League knockout phase.

Known for his ability both on and off the ball, the Dutchman is also revered for his leadership skills, something the captain of the Dutch national team made evident during the 1-0 win over Napoli.

The £75m man was seen shouting furiously at Henderson following a mistake from the Liverpool captain, but Van Dijk, speaking to the Express, said what he did was necessary.

“You have to,” he said when quizzed on his Henderson altercation.

“You need to be hard with each other. When things aren’t going right you need to tell each other, otherwise it’s going to be too easy. I think that’s a sign of a good team.

“When people are shouting at me I take it because they want to make me better and their mistake they take it as well if I shout to them."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Having received many plaudits for his performances this season, Van Dijk went on to imply that only those who can handle the criticism deserve to be in the team.

“That’s how it is, we’re all grown-ups, we take it and after the game if you’re not happy with it then you discuss it," he said.

“It is what it is.”

It's no surprise that the form of the 27-year-old has coincided with Liverpool having their best ever start to a top-flight season and sitting top of the Premier League.

