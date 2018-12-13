Dennis Wise Claims Ruben Loftus-Cheek Should Stay at Chelsea Amid Crystal Palace Loan Rumours

By 90Min
December 13, 2018

Dennis Wise believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek should stay at Chelsea rather than seek a loan move elsewhere, now that he is getting the first team opportunities he deserves at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and was among the Eagles' best performers, earning a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad with his form.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Palace wanted to take Loftus-Cheek back to Selhurst Park at the start of this season but Chelsea decided to hold onto him and he has repaid them with his recent displays in the Premier League and Europa League.

There have been rumours that Loftus-Cheek could go out on loan again in January, but Wise believes the 22-year-old would be foolish to leave Chelsea now he is starting to see more game time.

Former Blues midfielder Wise told the Evening Standard"[Sarri] has played him a number of times. He's got competition for places but why would Loftus-Cheek want to go on loan?

"I'll pick Crystal Palace just because he went there on loan. Why would you want to go there on loan, to a team where you'll play a lot of games but you'll be in a battle down the bottom when you can play in a team full of top international players, fighting to win trophies and trying to get in the Champions League?"

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Having only scored four goals in over 50 career appearances prior to this season, Loftus-Cheek has been on fire in front of goal lately with six goals to his name in recent months.


He scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances with goals against Burnley, Fulham and Wolves, as well as a hat trick against BATE Borisov in the Europa League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)