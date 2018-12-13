Dennis Wise Claims Ruben Loftus-Cheek Should Stay at Chelsea Amid Crystal Palace Loan Rumours

Dennis Wise believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek should stay at Chelsea rather than seek a loan move elsewhere, now that he is getting the first team opportunities he deserves at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and was among the Eagles' best performers, earning a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad with his form.

Palace wanted to take Loftus-Cheek back to Selhurst Park at the start of this season but Chelsea decided to hold onto him and he has repaid them with his recent displays in the Premier League and Europa League.

There have been rumours that Loftus-Cheek could go out on loan again in January, but Wise believes the 22-year-old would be foolish to leave Chelsea now he is starting to see more game time.

Former Blues midfielder Wise told the Evening Standard: "[Sarri] has played him a number of times. He's got competition for places but why would Loftus-Cheek want to go on loan?

"I'll pick Crystal Palace just because he went there on loan. Why would you want to go there on loan, to a team where you'll play a lot of games but you'll be in a battle down the bottom when you can play in a team full of top international players, fighting to win trophies and trying to get in the Champions League?"

Having only scored four goals in over 50 career appearances prior to this season, Loftus-Cheek has been on fire in front of goal lately with six goals to his name in recent months.





He scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances with goals against Burnley, Fulham and Wolves, as well as a hat trick against BATE Borisov in the Europa League.