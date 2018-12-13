FA Confirm Martin Glenn Will Leave Role as Chief Executive Officer at Conclusion of 2018/19 Season

The Football Association have announced that chief executive Martin Glenn will step down from his post at the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

Glenn took over the role in 2015, and has overseen a raft of changes during his tenure in charge, including the introduction of the Premier League's first ever Winter break, which will be implemented from next season.

A statement released on the FA's official website read: "We can today announce that Martin Glenn has resigned from his position of Chief Executive Officer. He will remain in post until the end of the 2018-19 season.

"He has chosen to leave at the end of the season, having delivered much of what he came to do. We are extremely grateful to Martin for all he has achieved and he leaves very strong foundations for his successor."

Under Glenn's watch, England reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990, with England Women reaching the same stage in 2015. Meanwhile, the Under-17 and Under-20 teams went two steps further by winning their iterations, and the Under-19s won the European Championships.

He also had to deal with the controversies surrounding Sam Allardyce and Mark Sampson, with both men fired for off-field incidents in 2015 and 2017 respectively, and has led the FA's attempts to increase diversity within football.



In his own statement, Glenn spoke of his pride at all that had been accomplished during his four-year spell, citing the opportunity to head up proceedings as a huge honour and a privilege.

"When I accepted the role of CEO at The FA, I was tasked with improving the effectiveness of the organisation and making it financially secure," Glenn said.

"I also joined with the strong belief that the England team's performance in tournaments could and should improve, and that the experience of the millions of people who play football could be a better one.

"I will leave feeling proud of the success of the performance of all the England teams. I am confident that we have established in St. George’s Park, a world class centre which will ensure that the teams will continue to build on their current successes. I hope that The FA will be able to build on this by accelerating the breakthrough of English qualified players into the first teams.

"Running The FA has been a huge honour and a privilege but I have only been able to achieve what I have been able to thanks to everyone who works here. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my staff for their commitment and dedication to running our national game.

"Football has a role in society far bigger than the game itself and undeniably makes us richer on many levels whether it be mass participation for both men and increasingly women, or the tremendous global appeal of our professional game. It has been a pleasure playing a part in this wonderful game."

The FA, who had reportedly already begun their search for a successor in March, will now hope to have a new man in place as quickly as possible in order to maintain maximum stability.

