FA Confirm Martin Glenn Will Leave Role as Chief Executive Officer at Conclusion of 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
December 13, 2018

The Football Association have announced that chief executive Martin Glenn will step down from his post at the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

Glenn took over the role in 2015, and has overseen a raft of changes during his tenure in charge, including the introduction of the Premier League's first ever Winter break, which will be implemented from next season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

A statement released on the FA's official website read: "We can today announce that Martin Glenn has resigned from his position of Chief Executive Officer. He will remain in post until the end of the 2018-19 season.

"He has chosen to leave at the end of the season, having delivered much of what he came to do. We are extremely grateful to Martin for all he has achieved and he leaves very strong foundations for his successor."

Under Glenn's watch, England reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990, with England Women reaching the same stage in 2015. Meanwhile, the Under-17 and Under-20 teams went two steps further by winning their iterations, and the Under-19s won the European Championships.

He also had to deal with the controversies surrounding Sam Allardyce and Mark Sampson, with both men fired for off-field incidents in 2015 and 2017 respectively, and has led the FA's attempts to increase diversity within football.

In his own statement, Glenn spoke of his pride at all that had been accomplished during his four-year spell, citing the opportunity to head up proceedings as a huge honour and a privilege.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"When I accepted the role of CEO at The FA, I was tasked with improving the effectiveness of the organisation and making it financially secure," Glenn said.

"I also joined with the strong belief that the England team's performance in tournaments could and should improve, and that the experience of the millions of people who play football could be a better one.

"I will leave feeling proud of the success of the performance of all the England teams. I am confident that we have established in St. George’s Park, a world class centre which will ensure that the teams will continue to build on their current successes. I hope that The FA will be able to build on this by accelerating the breakthrough of English qualified players into the first teams.

"Running The FA has been a huge honour and a privilege but I have only been able to achieve what I have been able to thanks to everyone who works here. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my staff for their commitment and dedication to running our national game.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

"Football has a role in society far bigger than the game itself and undeniably makes us richer on many levels whether it be mass participation for both men and increasingly women, or the tremendous global appeal of our professional game. It has been a pleasure playing a part in this wonderful game."

The FA, who had reportedly already begun their search for a successor in March, will now hope to have a new man in place as quickly as possible in order to maintain maximum stability.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)