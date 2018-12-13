Juventus Seeking to Land Either Paul Pogba or Isco in January With €80m Budget

Juventus are seeking to bolster their midfield in January, with Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Real Madrid's Isco their primary targets.

The Old Lady are currently sitting on an €80m transfer kitty following their Champions League knockout stage qualification and this has been set aside for either their former player Pogba, who they are coveting the most, or 26-year-old Spaniard Isco.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, I Bianconeri's hunt for Manchester United's 25-year-old midfielder is no longer simply a dream. The potentaility of his return is becoming realer and realer everyday.

And while the biggest stumbling block will be the fee involved, with United hoping to hold out for more than the €105m they forked out for Pogba back in 2016, the transfer desires of their own could force them to consider taking the hit.

If this proves too great a hurdle, Juve will turn their attentions to Madrid and to the somehow out of favour Franciso Alarcon. Isco has played just 515 minutes of a possible 1350 in La Liga this season, with 11 appearances, and has been similarly intermittent in the Champions League.

It has become evident that the recently appointed Santiago Solari is not the playmaker's biggest fan and his form and playing time has suffered since the 42-year-old's instalment.

Thus, the Serie A leaders and perennial champions are hopeful that a deal could be completed within their budget, though he remains an ancillary target to World Cup winning Frenchman Pogba.

Though Massimiliano Allegri's side remain unbeaten domestically, in what could become a European record this weekend, they have been less impressive in Europe, losing twice.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

This will concern the tactician, with the Champions League their clear objective following the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer.

