Juventus Seeking to Land Either Paul Pogba or Isco in January With €80m Budget

By 90Min
December 13, 2018

Juventus are seeking to bolster their midfield in January, with Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Real Madrid's Isco their primary targets. 

The Old Lady are currently sitting on an €80m transfer kitty following their Champions League knockout stage qualification and this has been set aside for either their former player Pogba, who they are coveting the most, or 26-year-old Spaniard Isco.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, I Bianconeri's hunt for Manchester United's 25-year-old midfielder is no longer simply a dream. The potentaility of his return is becoming realer and realer everyday. 

And while the biggest stumbling block will be the fee involved, with United hoping to hold out for more than the €105m they forked out for Pogba back in 2016, the transfer desires of their own could force them to consider taking the hit. 

If this proves too great a hurdle, Juve will turn their attentions to Madrid and to the somehow out of favour Franciso Alarcon. Isco has played just 515 minutes of a possible 1350 in La Liga this season, with 11 appearances, and has been similarly intermittent in the Champions League. 

It has become evident that the recently appointed Santiago Solari is not the playmaker's biggest fan and his form and playing time has suffered since the 42-year-old's instalment. 

Thus, the Serie A leaders and perennial champions are hopeful that a deal could be completed within their budget, though he remains an ancillary target to World Cup winning Frenchman Pogba. 

Though Massimiliano Allegri's side remain unbeaten domestically, in what could become a European record this weekend, they have been less impressive in Europe, losing twice. 

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

This will concern the tactician, with the Champions League their clear objective following the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)