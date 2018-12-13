Leicester City Midfielder Vicente Iborra Linked With January Move to La Liga Side Villarreal

By 90Min
December 13, 2018

Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra is being pursued by Villarreal who are keen on signing the Spaniard in January. 

A move back to La Liga could see the 30-year-old reunite with former manager Luis Garcia who he played under for several years at Levante.

With the midfielder suffering from a lack of playing time under current manager Claude Puel, his future at the King Power Stadium has become increasingly uncertain in recent weeks.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Reports in Spain as quoted by SportsWitness suggest Villarreal believe Iborra is the perfect fit for the club with Garcia wanting to get a deal done 'as soon as possible'.

A move to the Estadio de la Ceramica could see the anchorman link up with former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla who made his return to El Submarino Amarillo in the summer on a free transfer. 

Iborra joined Leicester from Sevilla in 2017 for £13.5m and made a disruptive start to his career in England as a recurring hamstring injury limited him to 19 Premier League appearances last season.

The Spaniard's inability to adapt to the style of football played under boss Puel has seen him fail to make an impression during this year's campaign, falling down the pecking order in the Foxes squad.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

With the formation of the consistent defensive midfield partnership of Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy, Iborra has been reduced to just five starts in all competitions and could see a move to Villarreal as a fresh start for his career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)