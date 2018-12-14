90min Exclusive: Hoffenheim Scouting Chief Explains Why Liverpool Target Is So Important to Club

TSG Hoffenheim midfielder and reported Liverpool target Kerem Demirbay is a 'complete midfielder' and has become an irreplaceable part of the club's first team.

That's the opinion of one of the key people surrounding Demirbay's move to Hoffenheim in 2016 - the club's scouting chief Lutz Pfannenstiel.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Demirbay was coming off the back of an outstanding loan spell with Fortuna Düsseldorf where he scored ten goals in the second division when Hoffenheim came knocking at the door of parent club Hamburger SV.

The midfielder signed on the dotted line at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena for £1.5m just months after highly regarded manager Julien Nagelsmann was appointed at the club, and scouting guru Pfannenstiel said Demirbay's eye for goal makes him a "complete midfielder".

There are five players I rate at Hoffenheim. Nelson, Demirbay, Schulz, Baumann and Joelinton. Safe to say all those that are playing have been excellent so far. — Sam (@TheEmeryEra) December 12, 2018

"He is a complete midfielder with a great balance between offensive creativity and hard defensive work," Pfannenstiel told 90min. "If a player in his position also can score, then you have the complete package.

"Demirbay can play on various positions. He is not just technically but also tactically strong. His ability to solve pressure situations as well as playing the deadly pass makes him very important."

Demirbay is certainly deserving of Pfannenstiel's high praise too. The two-time Borussia Dortmund youth player has featured in all but one Bundesliga game that he's been injury free for this season, taking his Hoffenheim appearance tally up to 70.

The 25-year-old has featured in slightly deeper positions this season, creating space for summer signing Leonardo Bittencourt, while youngster Nadiem Amiri will also be staking a claim for Nagelsmann's first team when he returns from injury.

Liverpool scouts have been keeping a close eye on Kerem Demirbay of Hoffenheim according to German reports - he could be another under the radar gem for Liverpool. #LFC pic.twitter.com/jFEm3peJid — Anfield Press (@AnfieldPress) October 29, 2018

Demirbay, who has gained two appearances for Germany and was part of their Confederations Cup winning side in 2017, has been attracting interest from across Europe throughout his time with Hoffenheim.

Premier League side Liverpool have most notably been linked with a move for the midfielder since the summer, especially since their proposed move for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir fell through at the eleventh hour.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Although Demirbay isn't as well known for his creativity like Fekir is, the German does boast an impressive eye for goal, is renowned for the ability in his left foot and would undoubtedly strengthen most teams across Europe.