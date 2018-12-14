Report: Barcelona Out of Havertz Running With Star Eyeing Bayern Munich

Barcelona have reportedly given up in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz due to the player having his heart set on a move to Bayern Munich.

Havertz has attracted much attention so far this season after scoring seven goals in 20 appearances for Leverkusen, earning himself a pair of Germany caps earlier in the process.

Barca and Bayern were thought to be the frontrunners for the 19-year-old's signature, with the club holding 'maximum' interest in his signature, but German outlet Bild have reported (via Mundo Deportivo) that the Catalan giants have learned that the player has no desire to play for them.

Instead, it's thought that the player wants to stay in the Bundesliga, and sees Bayern as his future destination.

His seven goals in all competitions have already eclipsed the four he managed in the entire of last season, as he's been an increasingly crucial part of the Leverkusen starting XI.

Having topped their Europa League group after a 5-1 win over AEK Larnaca on the final day, they sit 11th in the Bundesliga, some way short of where they would expect to be at this point.

With that being the case, they will hope that Bayern will wait until the summer to make an offer for the prodigal young talent. 

