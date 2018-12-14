Ex-Liverpool Defender John Arne Riise Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Side Have 'X Factor'

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has revealed that the current Reds side have an 'X Factor', and possess more 'individual brilliance' than the Champions League winning side he was in.

The Norwegian left-back was part of the triumphant Liverpool side that won the Champions League in dramatic fashion against AC Milan in 2005, when the Reds came from 3-0 down to win on penalties.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite the European success, Riise admitted he has been left impressed by the club's current progression under Klopp and opened up on the key differences he sees between the two generations.


Speaking to inews, he said: "I would have like to have played in Klopp's team. It has more of an X Factor than the ones I played in at Liverpool. It is more fluid than we were, there is more individual brilliance.

"Under Rafa Benitez, we were more of a team. If you look at the Champions League final against Milan, player for player they were way better than us."

Riise added: "We came from 3-0 down against probably the best defence in the world and, when we saw them arguing among themselves, I knew we were going to win.

"We had a team with real belief. I have a tattoo across here (pointing to his chest). It says: 'Believe in Yourself'. If you don't, who will?"

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Riise's former side will return to Premier League action on Sunday, as they take on historic rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

