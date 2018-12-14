Jose Mourinho Makes Bizarre New 'House' Analogy in Attempt to Pile Pressure on Jurgen Klopp

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gave a somewhat bizarre response to questions about whether he still feels Liverpool are obliged to challenge for trophies because of their recent spending, comparing a football club to a house and insisting that work has to be done to the house before you can go and buy furniture.

Liverpool have spent well over £300m on new players in the last 18 months, but Mourinho appeared to praise the work that has gone on behind the scene at Anfield as his side prepares to make the short trip to Merseyside for Sunday's Premier League clash.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

"It's not just about spending money and reinforcing the squad," Mourinho said at his weekly press conference on Friday, via ManUtd.com. "A football team is more than that. A football team is not just about spending the money. A football team is a little bit like a house.

"A house is not just about buying your furniture. You have to do work in the house and when the house is ready then you buy your furniture. You spend money on the best possible furniture and then you are ready to live in an amazing house."

In this analogy, the house would appear to be club itself and everything that entails, while the furniture is the players. Some might also suggest Mourinho's comments are sending a message to his Old Trafford superiors after his frustrations in trying to build his own successful team.

It has been strongly reported that Mourinho was vetoed at boardroom level in the summer transfer window and there is now gossip that he may again be left empty handed in January.

After seemingly praising Liverpool for how they have got their house in order, Mourinho also appeared to take aim at opposite number Jurgen Klopp, insisting the German, who remains trophy-less since moving to England, and his team cannot hide because they now have the ability and quality to challenge for silverware.

"It depends on the way you approach it," Mourinho is quoted as saying by Sky Sports"I think trophies matter yeah, especially when you have the potential to fight for the trophies and especially when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophy. I think sometimes to say just to say is not very intelligent.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"But when you have the potential you have nothing to hide, you know from day one that your potential and your desire has a relation with the potential, because to say we want to win - everyone can say that."

Whether that means he think he shouldn't be judged on trophies right now because his United team isn't currently capable of challenging remains to be seen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)