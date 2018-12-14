Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Wins BBC African Footballer of the Year for Second Year Running

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the BBC African Footballer of the Year award for the second year running after another spectacular 12 months.

The Egyptian's scintillating form in 2018 saw him lead Liverpool to the Champions League final, and whilst the Reds couldn't quite get over the line in Kiev, Salah's form has continued into the 2018/19 season. The winger has scored a further 10 goals in the Premier League this season, in a campaign which has laughably been looked at as disappointing.

Salah managed to fend off competition from the likes of Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, Juventus centre back Medhi Benatia and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to scoop the award for the second year running.

The award - whose shortlist was compiled by a panel of African football experts - has previously been won by the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Yaya Toure, Michael Essien, Didier Drogba and Riyad Mahrez. 

Salah joins Toure and Okocha as the only players to win the prestigious award twice, highlighting just how much of an effect the Egyptian has had on football in the last couple of years.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The award is well deserved, but Salah will now surely have his sights set firmly on winning silverware for his club after last season's disappointment. With Liverpool still unbeaten in the league and safely through to the knockout phase of the Champions League, he may well get his wish.

