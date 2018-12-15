Real Madrid will be looking to recover from a morale-sapping Champions League loss when the team returns to La Liga play against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Los Blancos had already secured a spot in the last 16 before falling 3–0 to CSKA Moscow, but the loss marked the team's worst ever European defeat at home. Real Madrid hopes a win on Saturday bridge the five-point gap on La Liga leader Barcelona before the club heads off for the Club World Cup next week.

Rayo Vallecano enters Saturday's matchup having lost two straight games, the latest a 2–0 defeat to Real Betis. Rayo has only managed 15 goals in 15 league matches this season and has conceded 30, which tied for the worst defensive record in the division. A record 2-9-4 record has the club sitting in 19th place and the drop zone.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

