How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday, Dec. 15.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 15, 2018

Real Madrid will be looking to recover from a morale-sapping Champions League loss when the team returns to La Liga play against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Los Blancos had already secured a spot in the last 16 before falling 3–0 to CSKA Moscow, but the loss marked the team's worst ever European defeat at home. Real Madrid hopes a win on Saturday bridge the five-point gap on La Liga leader Barcelona before the club heads off for the Club World Cup next week.

Rayo Vallecano enters Saturday's matchup having lost two straight games, the latest a 2–0 defeat to Real Betis. Rayo has only managed 15 goals in 15 league matches this season and has conceded 30, which tied for the worst defensive record in the division. A record 2-9-4 record has the club sitting in 19th place and the drop zone.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)