How to Watch Club America vs. Cruz Azul in the Apertura Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Find out how to watch the second leg of Club America vs. Cruz Azul on Sunday, Dec. 16 in the Liga MX Apertura finals.

By Emily Caron
December 16, 2018

Club America and Cruz Azul will meet in Mexico City on Sunday, Dec. 16 in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura finals. 

The first leg ended in a 0–0 draw on Thursday, Dec. 13. The winner of Sunday's final match will win the title in the aggregate goal format.

Cruz Azul won the Apertura semifinals with an away goal that broke the 1–1 tie with Monterrey. Club America trounced Pumas UNAM, taking the two-game series 7–2.

Sunday's match will be played at Estadio Azteca, as was the first leg. 

How to watch Sunday's match: 

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes USA

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

