Club America and Cruz Azul will meet in Mexico City on Sunday, Dec. 16 in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura finals.

The first leg ended in a 0–0 draw on Thursday, Dec. 13. The winner of Sunday's final match will win the title in the aggregate goal format.

Cruz Azul won the Apertura semifinals with an away goal that broke the 1–1 tie with Monterrey. Club America trounced Pumas UNAM, taking the two-game series 7–2.

Sunday's match will be played at Estadio Azteca, as was the first leg.

How to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes USA

