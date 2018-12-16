Marcos Silva Insists Tom Davies Has a Big Future & Claims Phil Jagielka Won't Leave in January

December 16, 2018

Everton boss Marco Silva has claimed that Tom Davies remains a key part of his plans for the club's future, and that club captain Phil Jagielka won't be leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Davies has made just five Premier League starts for the club this season, despite playing regularly for the side during the last two campaigns. The 20-year-old has seen his place taken by Barcelona loanee Andre Gomes, who has made a positive impression since joining the Toffees on a temporary basis.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Silva adressed Davies' limited game time this season, and said: "I know Tom is not playing the last few games but that is not his fault. It is because the players in that position are playing very well. When I changed to start with Andre (Gomes) for the first time against Crystal Palace, Tom's performances were improving.

"He did very well in the game before at Leicester but I took the decision to change - not because of Tom's performance but because of how I expected Crystal Palace to play, and they did play that way. Tom is working hard and is ready to play, if that is what I decide." 

Silva also addressed the future of Jagielka, who has played just two games for the club this season, adding: "It is not something in my mind for next month (to let him go). It is not on my mind to even think about it."


The 36-year-old has been at Goodison Park for over a decade, but has recently fallen behind the likes of Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Chelsea-loanee Kurt Zouma in the central defensive pecking order. With the player moving into the twilight of his career, it does seem unlikely that he will leave the Toffees to pursue a new challenge at this late stage.

Meanwhile, Silva has claimed that his side need to be more clinical in front of goal, following their 3-1 loss to Manchester City. The Toffees spurned several key chances to score against the Premier League champions, with summer signing Richarlison in particular making some glaring errors in goalscoring positions.

