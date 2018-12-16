Massimiliano Allegri Reflects on Juventus' Narrow 1-0 Derby Win Over Torino in Serie A

Massimiliano Allegri has admitted it was a tricky match but a great result as his Juventus side earned a narrow 1-0 win over rivals Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

The game began as a very tense affair with neither side creating any clear-cut chances in what proved to be a pretty underwhelming first half. It looked as though the second half would follow a similar pattern, that was until a costly mistake at the back for Torino.



Filippo Alfero/GettyImages

Simeone Zaza found himself helping out at the back and attempted a pass back to his goalkeeper, however the pass proved to be under-hit and Mario Mandzukic anticipated the pace of the ball brilliantly. He got to the ball before substitute keeper Salvador Ichazo, who then brought down the Croatian international with the referee awarding a penalty to Juventus with 20 minutes remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and squeezed the ball beyond Ichazo who dived the right way but could only get a hand on it and the penalty was enough to earn Juventus a narrow 1-0 win and all three points in the Turin derby.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, Allegri admitted that whilst his team struggled in the first half, he felt Juventus grew into the game and insisted it was a great result for his men. He said: “It was a tricky match because it came just three days after our Champions League game, because it was the derby and because Torino are in great form at the moment.

“It's a great result for us and a big step forward. Despite playing on a poor pitch, we played well in the second half. We created lots of chances and gave nothing away. We struggled a bit too much in the first half, when we were too hurried in possession, partly because of their pressing.



“Afterwards they dropped off a bit and we grew into the game. We managed to play with more width and play off the forwards. The lads read the game well and waited for the right moment to strike. I can have no complaints whatsoever.”

