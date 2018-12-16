Stunning Lusail Stadium Designs Unveiled By Qatar 2022 World Cup Organisers

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Organisers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup have stoked anticipation for the event by unveiling designs for the stadium at which the tournament’s showpiece final will be played.


The Lusail Stadium will be used to hold the World Cup final in Qatar, the first to take place in the Arab states. The venue will boast an impressive 80,000 capacity.

The stadium is 15km from Doha and will also provide the venue for the tournament’s opening fixture. As quoted by BBC Sport, Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary-general of Qatar’s supreme committee for delivery and legacy said: “It has now been eight years since we won the rights to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and we told the world to expect amazing.

“With this stunning design of our showpiece stadium, I am proud today to once again be delivering on that promise.”

The Lusail Stadium’s use is set to stretch beyond hosting the biggest encounters of the 2022 World Cup, as the venue will apparently be converted into a multi-purpose community hub following the conclusion of the tournament.

“The new stadium is a nod to our past and a symbol of an exciting future,” Al Thawadi continued. 

“On the very same land as the home of our nation’s founder, it sits at the heart of a brand new city.

“It’s a city for the future, and once the World Cup is over it will form a crucial part of the legacy of the tournament as it transforms to become the heart of a brand new community.”

Despite the impressive nature of the designs and the clear signs of progress being made in preparations, concerns have apparently been raised over the treatment of migrant workers who are contributing to the construction of the new infrastructures.

It is said that human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have asserted that dozens of migrants involved in the construction processes have gone through months without receiving payment.

-/GettyImages

The tournament will continue to make new records as the first World Cup to be held in the winter. The event will kick off on 21 November 2022.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)