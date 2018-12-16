Wolves Set to Finalise Deal for Japanese International Shoya Nakajima Ahead of January Switch

Wolves are reportedly set to announce the signing of Japanese international Shoya Nakajima from Portuguese side Portimonense, after the club's president confirmed the winger is '80% at Wolverhampton.'

The 24-year-old has excelled in the Primeira Liga for the small Portuguese town and has become somewhat of a big fish in a small pond at the club he joined in January 2018 from FC Tokyo.

According to reports in Portuguese outlet A Bola, Wolves sent club scouts to observe the Japan international in the 3-1 win over Rio Vitoria on Friday. The left-footed winger was on hand to whip in the cross that led to his side's third goal and added to his five assists already this campaign.





Nakajima has played in all but one of Portimonense's fixtures this season - scoring five goals and picking up the man-of-the-match award three times in the process.

The Japan international is thought to be close to a move to the Premier League, although Sevilla are also keen, and the club’s president Rodiney Sampaio addressed the rumours surrounding the player: "Nakajima is 80% at Wolverhampton. His transfer is not 100% done but it's possible it will happen in January.





"All that is left is to see is if the buy-out clause is paid in full," Sampaio added (as reported in Channel News Asia)





Initially a transfer fee for the six-capped Japan international was estimated at €20m, but now Portimonense are trying to push it closer to the player’s €40m buyout clause.

Is Shoya Nakajima going to be Wolves first January signing? 🇯🇵#WWFC #TalkingWolves pic.twitter.com/zbIea8Lmxx — Talking Wolves (@TalkingWolves) December 5, 2018

It is not the first time the forward has been linked to another European side. Nakajima has previously been linked with German giants Borussia Dortmund along with Premier League strugglers Southampton in the past.

Wolves, the Chinese-owned Molineux club, have links to Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes who has helped them to sign the likes of Raul Jimenez, Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves from Portuguese clubs in the last 18 months.