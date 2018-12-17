Everton Consider Reece Oxford Move With West Ham Starlet Ready for First Team Football

Everton are weighing up a January move for West Ham youngster Reece Oxford, according to a report.

With the highly rated defender struggling for game time this season, it seems his future with the club has fallen into uncertainty.

The Daily Mail have now claimed that Everton are the latest side to join the race for the 20-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Oxford came through the ranks at West Ham and was tipped for big things after he burst onto the scene in 2015, when he became the Hammers' youngest ever Premier League starter aged just 16. However, following a stall in his career, he is now ready to pursue a move to aid his development.





According to the Mail's report, Oxford is not considering another loan move, after temporary spells away at Reading and Gladbach in recent seasons.





His potential availability on a permanent deal is expected to set up a rush for his signature this January, with Manchester City among those reported as being interested. Oxford's status as a home-grown player makes him an attractive target for many Premier League clubs.





His former side Gladbach are also said to be considering another move for the youngster, but it's believed that Everton are now readying themselves to beat off all other suitors.

The Toffees have been relatively solid at the back so far in 2018/19, with Kurt Zouma and Michael Keane forming Marco Silva's preferred centre back pairing. The Portuguese boss can also call on former Barcelona star Yerry Mina and 36-year-old Phil Jagielka. However, the latter's contract expires in the summer of 2019.