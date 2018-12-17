Everton Consider Reece Oxford Move With West Ham Starlet Ready for First Team Football

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Everton are weighing up a January move for West Ham youngster Reece Oxford, according to a report.

With the highly rated defender struggling for game time this season, it seems his future with the club has fallen into uncertainty.

The Daily Mail have now claimed that Everton are the latest side to join the race for the 20-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Oxford came through the ranks at West Ham and was tipped for big things after he burst onto the scene in 2015, when he became the Hammers' youngest ever Premier League starter aged just 16. However, following a stall in his career, he is now ready to pursue a move to aid his development. 


According to the Mail's report, Oxford is not considering another loan move, after temporary spells away at Reading and Gladbach in recent seasons.


His potential availability on a permanent deal is expected to set up a rush for his signature this January, with Manchester City among those reported as being interested. Oxford's status as a home-grown player makes him an attractive target for many Premier League clubs.


His former side Gladbach are also said to be considering another move for the youngster, but it's believed that Everton are now readying themselves to beat off all other suitors.

The Toffees have been relatively solid at the back so far in 2018/19, with Kurt Zouma and Michael Keane forming Marco Silva's preferred centre back pairing. The Portuguese boss can also call on former Barcelona star Yerry Mina and 36-year-old Phil Jagielka. However, the latter's contract expires in the summer of 2019.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)