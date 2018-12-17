Liverpool Starlet Ben Woodburn Hit With Injury Setback During Loan Spell

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn looks set for a spell on the sidelines after damaging his ankle while on loan at Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was hurt during a training session with the Blades and has returned to Liverpool for treatment. The Liverpool Echo reports that he was seen attending the Reds' 3-1 victory over Manchester United, with his left foot in a protective boot.

The reports claims that Liverpool are waiting to be informed of the full extent of the damage but it looks like Woodburn will carry the injury into the new year.

It's been a difficult first half of the season so far for the Wales international who has struggled for game time playing for the Blades. While he has made eight appearances for the Championship outfit, Woodburn hasn't featured in any games since early November.

With this most recent setback, it now seems even more likely that Liverpool will recall the player to Merseyside when the transfer window opens in January.

Jurgen Klopp said of his player last month: "It’s not about being happy in the situation, it’s about being realistic. Sheffield United are obviously playing a brilliant season and it’s always difficult to come in. A Championship team is quality and if you are high up in the table it’s even more quality.

“Ben is still an unbelievably young boy. We will never lose him or think: ‘He is not doing well enough in Sheffield.’ It’s normal. He wanted it – he wanted to come into a situation where he had to prove himself somewhere else.

“So far, it didn’t work out brilliantly but being in a situation like this and having some problems after eight or nine years with absolutely no problem in his development – because he was a standout player in our youth department – is very important."