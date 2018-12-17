West Ham's Director of Football Not Pleased With Game Time Offered to Loanee Sead Haksabanovic

West Ham's director of football, Mario Husillos, has made it clear that should loanee Sead Haksabanovic's game time at Malaga not improve, he will be sent to another club.





Last summer, Haksabanovic agreed to join Malaga on a season-long loan deal, but has since struggled for minutes, appearing just twice for the Segunda Division side.

Initially, the winger was encouraged to ply his trade for Malaga due to Manuel Pellegrini and Mario Husillos' links with the Spanish club. However, in an interview with El Desmarque, Husillos revealed he is upset at the 19-year-old's current lack of game time after monitoring Haksabanovic's progress carefully.

MCFNews| 📢 LAST MINUTE 📢 Haksabanovic brings international youth to the attack 📝 Welcome! 😀 #TeQuieroMálaga ➡ https://t.co/v11SuD5z65 pic.twitter.com/3mPXeMplJr — Málaga CF English (@MalagaCF_en) August 6, 2018

“He is a player with a great future, but the idea of going to Malaga is to play and be important,” Husillos said.

“If he does not play, we will obviously have to find a solution. It is not good for us that a guy with that potential is not playing.”

The Montenegrin attacker originally signed for the Hammers in the summer of 2017, attracting a fee of around £360,000. However, Haksabanovic was used in just two cup games throughout the whole of last season and thus was sent to cut his teeth in the second tier of Spanish football.

Haksabanovic proved his worth during his time with Halmstads, where the winger scored 10 goals and recorded 13 assists in 70 appearances for the club. The West Ham board see Haksabanovic as a long-term project, but Husillos demands that a player of his quality plays regular football which he is not currently doing at Malaga.

West Ham are on an incredible run of form just now. They have won their last four league games by an aggregate score of 11-3 and their end-of-year form has seen them enter the top half of the table as they make a mid-season push for the Europa League places.