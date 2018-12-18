Jorge Mendes Reveals When Cristiano Ronaldo Told Him He Wanted to Leave Real Madrid

Jorge Mendes has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo told him that he wanted to leave Real Madrid for Juventus all the way back in January, ahead of last summer's shock move.

The Portugal international left the Bernabeu for the Allianz Stadium for a €100m fee this summer, but his agent Mendes told reporters at Tuttosport's Golden Boy awards ceremony this week that the move was several months in the making.

“Cristiano is the best in history. The credit for this deal isn’t mine, it’s Juve and [President Andrea] Agnelli’s, who decided to take Cristiano.





“Juve wanted him and they bought him, he'd already told me he wanted to play for Juventus in January, that’s the truth. I thought it was impossible, but what I said to him was that it was very difficult, not impossible.





“Then I met the directors, the first meeting was with [Pavel] Nedved and [Fabio] Paratici, before the game against Real. Then I met the President, and from impossible I started to believe it was becoming probable, and as soon as Agnelli took the stage it was feasible. The negotiations lasted a couple of months.”

Ronaldo has been involved in 16 Serie A goals in as many games since his move – 11 goals and five assists – to help Juve sit a full eight points clear at the top of the table with less than half the season gone.

His time in Turin has been marred, though, by the reemergence of a rape accusation against the former Sporting man, dating back to an incident in 2009 in Las Vegas.