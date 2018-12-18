Mohamed Salah Pays Tribute to His Father for Helping Him Forge Successful Career Path

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has revealed how important his father was in setting him on the path to success in his footballing career.

Salah was born in Egypt and had to travel long distances to attend training sessions, which nearly made him give up on his dream of turning professional.

But in an interview and photo shoot with GQ Middle East, the 26-year-old revealed that it was his father's encouragement which convinced him to keep going.

View this post on Instagram

🤺🤺

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on

"I would complain that I didn't want to travel [the four hours] to training," said Salah.

"But he stood by me and told me that all great players go through this. The price for him was very high, and I'll never forget the role he played in my career."

When Salah signed his first professional contract with Cairo-based club El Mokawloon in 2010, he knew that he had to take advantage of the opportunity and the talent he had been blessed with.

"In that period, I decided that I must become a professional footballer," he said. "It was an opportunity I wasn't going to waste. That was one of my first big decisions: don't let this slip from your hands."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Salah continued to develop as a player after joining Basel in 2012, and although his career temporarily stalled during an ill-fated spell at Chelsea, he got back on track at Roma before Liverpool signed him for £36.9m in 2017.


It proved to be a bargain as he quickly became a fans' favourite at Anfield with 44 goals in his debut season, including 32 in the Premier League - a record for a 38-game season.

Salah already has 13 goals to his name this season and Liverpool are top of the Premier League, unbeaten after 17 matches.

