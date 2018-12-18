Video: Aubameyang & Lacazette Take Part in Commentary of Arsenal's North London Derby Triumph

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette swapped scoring goals for commentary duties after the pair commentated on the club's recent 4-2 win against Tottenham in the north London derby. 

Aubameyang netted a brace against Spurs, while Lacazette scored the Gunners' third of the game to help record a famous win against their local rivals at the beginning of December - which extended Unai Emery's sides unbeaten run to 19 games at the time. 

As a result, the pair took part in a segment for the club's YouTube channel called 'UnClassic Commentary', which saw them both relive the key moments from the game, giving both their insight and often hilarious responses to the action. 

While the pair shouldn't think about making the switch to the gantry anytime soon, the video is certainly worth a watch, with Aubameyang reaffirming his love for referee Mike Dean, while Lacazette made reference to Harry Kane being an apparent fan of Arsenal at one time. 

Both Aubameyang and Lacazette have impressed for Arsenal under Emery this season, with the Gabon international currently the Premier League's joint top scorer with ten goals, as well as two in the Europa League; while the French international has eight goals in all competitions, six of which have come in the league. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite their unbeaten run of 21 games in all competitions coming to an end with a 3-2 defeat to Southampton recently, Emery has done well since arriving in the summer. The Gunners just three points off the top four, and secured a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League with minimal fuss. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)