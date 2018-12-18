Video: Aubameyang & Lacazette Take Part in Commentary of Arsenal's North London Derby Triumph

Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette swapped scoring goals for commentary duties after the pair commentated on the club's recent 4-2 win against Tottenham in the north London derby.

Aubameyang netted a brace against Spurs, while Lacazette scored the Gunners' third of the game to help record a famous win against their local rivals at the beginning of December - which extended Unai Emery's sides unbeaten run to 19 games at the time.

As a result, the pair took part in a segment for the club's YouTube channel called 'UnClassic Commentary', which saw them both relive the key moments from the game, giving both their insight and often hilarious responses to the action.

While the pair shouldn't think about making the switch to the gantry anytime soon, the video is certainly worth a watch, with Aubameyang reaffirming his love for referee Mike Dean, while Lacazette made reference to Harry Kane being an apparent fan of Arsenal at one time.

Both Aubameyang and Lacazette have impressed for Arsenal under Emery this season, with the Gabon international currently the Premier League's joint top scorer with ten goals, as well as two in the Europa League; while the French international has eight goals in all competitions, six of which have come in the league.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite their unbeaten run of 21 games in all competitions coming to an end with a 3-2 defeat to Southampton recently, Emery has done well since arriving in the summer. The Gunners just three points off the top four, and secured a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League with minimal fuss.