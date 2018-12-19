Antonio Rudiger Admits He Is Not Discussing New Chelsea Deal Amid Links to PSG

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is not currently negotiating a new contract at the club, insisting he is happy with the time remaining on his current deal.

The German, who is under contract until 2022, has emerged as a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge and has also proven to be one of manager Maurizio Sarri's most reliable defenders. Paris Saint-Germain were said to be interested in Rudiger during the summer, but a move failed to materialise and Rudiger remained at Chelsea.

Rudiger was rumoured to be discussing a new contract at the club, but he has insisted that is not the case. He is quoted by The Sun as saying: "That's not the case to be honest.





"There's no need, because I still have three-and-a-half years to go.

"There's no speaking between me and the club. It's also not necessary at the moment either with three-and-a-half years to go.

Under Sarri, Rudiger has started all 17 of Chelsea's Premier League matches and has helped the Blues to fourth in the league table. As a result of his passing ability, he has been a key part of the team's possession-based style of play and is often relied upon to turn defence into attack.

Another player who has been in superb form for Chelsea is talisman Eden Hazard. The Belgian has racked up eight goals and nine assists in 16 league appearances this season, and Rudiger admitted he has been incredibly impressed by Hazard.

He added: "He doesn't have too much ego, so if he sees someone in a better position he plays them in, and that's fair enough.





"The way he's playing is fantastic. We all know what he's capable of and I'm happy for him.

"Every position he plays he makes a statement, he's strong. He's really doing a fantastic job. He's a leader, he's a good example, not by speaking, but by doing, so he's very good."