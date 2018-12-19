Video: Virgil van Dijk Praises Xherdan Shaqiri in Tunnel After Liverpool's 3-1 Victory Over Man Utd

Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri received praise from teammate Virgil van Dijk in the aftermath of the 3-1 Manchester United win after scoring a brace against the Reds' bitter rivals on Sunday.

The Switzerland international came off the bench in the 70th minute with the score tied at 1-1 and netted twice via deflections within ten minutes of his introduction to help the Anfield outfit get the better of their old foes.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The victory saw Jürgen Klopp's men regain top spot in the Premier League and opened up a 19-point gap between the two sides, and footage has emerged of captain on the day Van Dijk being thrilled with the former Stoke midfielder in the tunnel, yelling: "Big Shaq in the building."





As if scoring twice against United didn't already make him enough of a cult hero among Reds fans, Shaqiri's match-winning brace ensured the defeat would be José Mourinho's final match in charge of the Red Devils, who sacked the Portuguese on Tuesday.

Van Dijk shouting ‘BIG SHAQ IN THE BUILDING’ in the tunnel after Man Utd game 😂 pic.twitter.com/AeQgX2zKT6 — James John (@JamesJohn2427) December 18, 2018

Shaqiri's impact since moving to Anfield has been impressive. Despite playing a bit-part role under Klopp, the Swiss seems to have enjoyed his cameos.

Without mentioning his emphatic influence from the bench in Sunday's triumph, the former Bayern Munich and Inter playmaker has been remarkable, considering he's only completed 90 minutes on three occasions.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He has been involved in eight goals in 17 appearances in all competitions, netting five times in league, including the two against United.





He also netted against Fulham, which incidentally also saw then Cottagers manager Slaviša Jokanović dismissed by the west London club. In addition, he has provided three assists, two in the league and one in the Champions League.

The £13.5m transfer fee seems to be a bargain when you consider the midfielder's ability and the larger price tags of several other Premier League players, who have made far less of an impact in comparison to Shaqiri.