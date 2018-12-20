The All-Time Premier League Table Based on Results Over the Christmas Period

Despite failing to challenge for the title in recent seasons, Manchester United remain top of the Premier League 'Festive Table' after cumulatively gaining 189 points from games played over the Christmas period in the top flight in the post-1992 era.

The table counts all games played in the Premier League between 20th December and 3rd January of each season, with United winning 56 of 86 games and losing just nine times. They have scored 183 goals, the most of any club, and conceded 76, the fewest by any of the Premier League's six remaining ever presents.

Scheduling has seen Arsenal actually play three more 'festive' games but are 12 points behind. Liverpool have 170 'festive' points from 86 games, while Chelsea have 167 from 87 games.

Having only recently established themselves as a consistently top Premier League club, Tottenham are a little ways back on 150 points from 86 games. Everton are the only other side that have been in the Premier League every season and they have taken 110 'festive' points.

They may be the ones to beat now, but Manchester City have played fewer 'festive' Premier League games than their current rivals as a result of their yo-yo existence in the late 1990s and early 2000s. They have won 34 of 72 'festive' games, taking 121 points.

Blackburn are something of a surprise package in this 'festive' table. The 1994/95 champions haven't been in the top flight since relegation in 2012 and have therefore only played 58 'festive' games in the Premier League, yet they are the only other team to have taken at least 100 points.

Rovers are therefore ahead of Aston Villa, Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton, all of whom have spent more seasons in the top flight in the Premier League era and have played more 'festive' games. Blackburn have played 22 fewer games than Villa, for example, but have seven points more. Christmas was clearly just a very strong time for the Lancashire club.

Other notable 'festive' achievers include Charlton and Coventry, who have played 29 and 26 Premier League games during the period respectively. Despite so few fixtures, their records are comparable with West Brom, Fulham and Leeds, clubs who have played at least 40.

Middlesbrough have been massive 'festive' underachievers in the Premier League, winning only nine of 45 games at this time of year and with a -31 goal difference. Leicester have only won five of 38 'festive' Premier League games, while Norwich have won six of 29. Watford have also never fared especially well at Christmas, winning three times in 17 attempts.

There are only four clubs in Premier League history who have never won a 'festive' game. They are Huddersfield, Swindon, Cardiff and Oldham. As far as Huddersfield, Swindon and Cardiff are concerned, all only have one season on their record and have at least drawn.

Oldham were in the Premier League for the first two seasons back in the early 1990s, although they only played 'festive' games in 1993/94 as their last game before Christmas in 1992 was played on the 19th December and they didn't play again in the league until 9th January because of postponements. They have only played three 'festive' games in total, but lost all three and are therefore the only Premier League side never to win a single game at Christmas.

All-Time 'Festive' Premier League Table - 20th December to 3rd January

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts Manchester United 86 56 21 9 183 76 +107 189 Arsenal 89 51 24 14 159 85 +74 177 Liverpool 86 49 23 14 157 78 +79 170 Chelsea 87 47 26 14 157 91 +66 167 Tottenham Hotspur 86 43 21 22 149 97 +52 150 Manchester City 72 34 19 19 116 77 +39 121 Everton 88 30 20 38 109 124 -15 110 Blackburn Rovers 58 29 17 12 83 58 +25 104 Aston Villa 80 24 25 31 88 106 -18 97 Newcastle United 79 23 16 40 105 124 -19 85 West Ham United 73 21 21 31 94 108 -14 84 Southampton 63 16 21 26 78 88 -10 69 Sunderland 56 17 14 25 69 90 -21 65 Leeds United 40 11 14 15 44 47 -3 47 Fulham 45 10 15 20 50 76 -26 45 West Bromwich Albion 43 11 11 21 43 63 -20 44 Charlton Athletic 29 12 6 11 34 37 -3 42 Coventry City 26 11 8 7 36 38 -2 41 Bolton Wanderers 43 9 14 20 48 75 -27 41 Stoke City 34 11 7 16 39 58 -19 40 Sheffield Wednesday 24 9 10 5 38 31 +7 37 Middlesbrough 45 9 9 27 35 66 -31 36 Wimbledon 23 8 8 7 31 36 -5 32 Crystal Palace 32 6 14 12 21 34 -13 32 Swansea City 27 7 10 10 25 38 -13 31 Leicester City 38 5 15 18 38 59 -21 30 Derby County 23 7 6 10 18 24 -6 27 Wigan Athletic 26 7 6 13 28 50 -22 27 Ipswich Town 17 7 4 6 29 24 +5 25 Queens Park Rangers 24 6 7 11 27 33 -6 25 Birmingham City 22 6 7 9 21 28 -7 25 Norwich City 29 6 7 16 24 42 -18 25 Nottingham Forest 16 6 4 6 16 24 -8 22 Portsmouth 23 6 4 13 21 40 -19 22 Reading 12 3 3 6 19 21 -2 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 3 3 6 12 19 -7 12 Hull City 16 3 3 10 22 32 -10 12 Watford 17 3 3 11 17 32 -15 12 Bournemouth 10 2 5 3 13 18 -5 11 Burnley 14 2 5 7 16 23 -7 11 Sheffield United 9 2 2 5 5 13 -8 8 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 1 2 1 3 4 -1 5 Barnsley 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4 Bradford City 6 1 1 4 3 13 -10 4 Blackpool 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 Huddersfield Town 4 0 3 1 2 5 -3 3 Swindon Town 4 0 2 2 5 11 -6 2 Cardiff City 4 0 1 3 3 10 -7 1 Oldham Athletic 3 0 0 3 3 9 -6 0

