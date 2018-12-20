Liverpool Star Fabinho Reveals Belief That Alisson Is the 'Best Goalkeeper' in the Premier League

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes teammate Alisson, who joined the Reds in the summer for a then world record fee for a goalkeeper of £67m, is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League. 

The Brazilian has settled into life on Merseyside nicely since moving from Roma, and appears to have provided the stability needed at the club following several high profile blunders from previous incumbents Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Although he's made some mistakes of his own (most notably against Leicester and Manchester United), Alisson has generally impressed in between the sticks for Klopp's side this season, keeping a league high ten clean sheets in 17 games. 

He's also been a big part of Liverpool's Champions League campaign, with his last minute save against Napoli helping the Reds scrape out of Group C with a tense 1-0 win at Anfield. As a result of his good form, teammate Fabinho is of the belief that he is best goalkeeper in the league.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"When we entered the locker room, we even talked, but I did not even focus on that (United's goal)," Fabinho said to Globo Esporte. "[Alisson] came to comment, but I said 'no, bro, let it go'.

"These plays will always happen. And what are we going to talk about Alisson? He was very important in our qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League, days before."Without a doubt, he is the best goalkeeper of the English League. There is a lot of confidence."

Behind the likes of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, Alisson has helped improve Liverpool's defence immeasurably. If he can keep up his assured start, Liverpool stand a good chance of matching Manchester City this season and going all the way in the Premier League title race.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)