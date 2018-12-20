Liverpool Star Fabinho Reveals Belief That Alisson Is the 'Best Goalkeeper' in the Premier League

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes teammate Alisson, who joined the Reds in the summer for a then world record fee for a goalkeeper of £67m, is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has settled into life on Merseyside nicely since moving from Roma, and appears to have provided the stability needed at the club following several high profile blunders from previous incumbents Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Although he's made some mistakes of his own (most notably against Leicester and Manchester United), Alisson has generally impressed in between the sticks for Klopp's side this season, keeping a league high ten clean sheets in 17 games.

He's also been a big part of Liverpool's Champions League campaign, with his last minute save against Napoli helping the Reds scrape out of Group C with a tense 1-0 win at Anfield. As a result of his good form, teammate Fabinho is of the belief that he is best goalkeeper in the league.

"When we entered the locker room, we even talked, but I did not even focus on that (United's goal)," Fabinho said to Globo Esporte. "[Alisson] came to comment, but I said 'no, bro, let it go'.

"These plays will always happen. And what are we going to talk about Alisson? He was very important in our qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League, days before."Without a doubt, he is the best goalkeeper of the English League. There is a lot of confidence."

Behind the likes of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, Alisson has helped improve Liverpool's defence immeasurably. If he can keep up his assured start, Liverpool stand a good chance of matching Manchester City this season and going all the way in the Premier League title race.