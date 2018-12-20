Milan vs Fiorentina Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

December 20, 2018

Milan host Fiorentina at San Siro on Saturday, hoping to get back to winning ways after three successive games without victory in all competitions.

The Rossoneri squandered the opportunity to move within three points of city rivals Inter in third, as a result of a goalless draw against Bologna on Tuesday.

However, Gennaro Gattuso's men can close the gap on the Nerazzurri to two points, at least for a few hours, if they can get the better of La Viola, who sit 10th and could move within two points of Milan with a victory.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 22 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? San Siro
TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A
Referee? TBC

Team News

The Rossoneri will be without both Tiémoué Bakayoko, who was sent off against Bologna, and Franck Kessié, who picked up his fifth booking of the league campaign to warrant a suspension.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Ivan Strinić is a doubt for the match with fitness concerns, meanwhile Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Mattia Caldara remain out with injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodríguez; Suso, Mauri, Bertolacci, Çalhanoğlu; Higuaín, Cutrone.
Fiorentina Lafont; Ceccherini, Pezzella, Hugo; Chiesa, Nørgaard, Gerson, Biraghi; Benassi; Simeone, Mirallas.

Head to Head Record

Milan have won 19 of their 45 encounters, with the Gigliati triumphing 14 times. Il Diavolo emerged victorious the last time out, coming from behind to win 5-1 after Giovanni Simeone had opened the scoring for La Viola.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Rossoneri are unbeaten at San Siro against Fiorentina in their last four matches since their defeat in 2013, winning three matches and drawing once.

Meanwhile, the Firenze outfit are also unbeaten in their last four matches at home against the Rossoneri, winning two and drawing two, with Milan's last victory at the Artemio Franchi dating back to 2014.

Milan can make it four consecutive victories at home against Fiorentina with a victory on Saturday.

Recent Form

Milan are currently on a three match winless streak in all competitions, but are unbeaten in their last four Serie A games.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last two matches, since their defeat against Juventus. La Viola haven't won on their travels in the league this season but are unbeaten in their last four away games and scored when they last visited San Siro to face Inter.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Milan Fiorentina
Bologna 0-0 Milan (18/12) Fiorentina 3-1 Empoli (16/12)
Olympiacos 3-1 Milan (13/12) Sassuolo 3-3 Fiorentina (9/11)
Milan 0-0 Torino (9/12) Fiorentina 0-3 Juventus (1/12)
Milan 2-1 Parma (2/12) Bologna 0-0 Fiorentina (25/11)
Milan 5-2 Dudelange (29/11) Frosinone 1-1 Fiorentina (9/11)

Prediction

Milan need to start winning games again and three points against Fiorentina could be the Christmas gift they have been after to kick-start their season, following their Europa League exit.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Fiorentina have scored on their last two visits to Milan. Despite losing both encounters, the latest of which was a 5-1 drubbing, they will take great confidence from managing to find the net on those occasions and could take advantage of a few significant absentees.

The Rossoneri are not in the best of form and the Gigliati could make matters worse, having come from behind to win against Empoli.

Prediction: Milan 1-2 Fiorentina

