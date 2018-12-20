West Ham Keen on Securing January Deal for Former Southampton Striker Graziano Pelle

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

West Ham are believed to be working on a deal to sign former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle in January.

The Italian is currently plying his trade in the Chinese Super League for Shandong Luneng, for whom he has scored 28 goals since arriving at the club two years ago.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He could be set for a return to the Premier League though, with the 33-year-old linked with a move to Manuel Pellegrini's ever improving West Ham. Italian publication Tuttomercato claim that the Hammers are keen to bring Pelle back to England, but face competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray to secure his services.


Pellegrini's desire to strengthen his forward line is well documented, and has become increasingly important since star striker Marko Arnautovic was ruled out until the new year through injury. That leaves Javier Hernandez, Lucas Perez, and the injury prone Andy Carroll as the Hammers' only recognised strikers - though Michail Antonio can also fill in if required.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

West Ham's hierarchy have allegedly made contact with Pelle over a proposed move, though he will need to take a significant pay cut if he is to return to England. The former Feyenoord striker reportedly earns around £13m per annum in China, meaning it could prove difficult to thrash out financial terms.


Should the Hammers complete the deal, they will pick up an experienced forward with a proven goalscoring track record. Pelle netted 23 Premier League goals for Southampton during his two seasons on the south coast, having scored a staggering 50 times in 57 Feyenoord appearances prior to that.

He has also scored nine times in 20 international appearances for Italy, and netted twice during Gli Azzurri's Euro 2016 campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)